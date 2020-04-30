For The Record (April 30): ISM immigration report, new Bucks and Reservoir signings, PRS talent development announcement...

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

ISM release brand-new report

The Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has announced today that it's brand new report How Open is the UK for the Music Business has been released, investigating the visa system for musicians visiting from outside of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Inside the report, it shows that the UK's immigration system is "not fit for purpose" and needs reforming before the end of Brexit's transition period. If this is not changed, it suggests there is a £5.2 billion threat per year as it is difficult for musicians from non-EEA countries to be granted visas.

The report also states that musicians' touring needs are not met within the UK immigration system who only wish to tour the UK on a short-term basis or play one-off performances, and that agents and promoters are becoming more reluctant to book non-EEA musicians for perfomances in the UK.

"It is clear from the ISM’s latest research that the current immigration system is causing severe difficulties for many non-EEA musicians when they come to the UK for short-term work such as gigs," says ISM chief executive, Deborah Annetts.

"If the Home Office applies this current system to EU nationals from January 2021 and a reciprocal system is then applied to UK musicians, the UK music industry will be harmed still further. As the music industry and wider creative industries are already facing ruin from the dreadful impact of COVID-19, the Government’s decisions on short-term work mobility will be paramount to the future prosperity of the UK’s music industry, which is currently worth £5.2 billion per year."

PRS Foundation announce Talent Development Partners

PRS Foundation have revealed 49 UK music organisations as part of it's Talent Development Partners to be supported throughout 2020-2021.

12 of these organisations will receive further funding as part of the Youth Music partnership programme, as PRS aims to bring together organisations who champion developing talent. The organisations will receive a grant from the foundation, and work closely with PRS in upcoming work.

Cheltenham Festivals, Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival, Norwich Arts Centre and The Roundhouse Trust are among some of the organisations named.

Reservoir signs Keith "Ten4" Sorrells

Writer and Producer Keith "Ten4" Sorrells is the latest signing for Reservoir in a worldwide publishing deal which will cover rights to his entire catalogue, including Demi Lovato's I Love Me and John Legend's Actions.

Sorrells has also worked with Kehlani, Kiana Ledé, Prettymuch, Alina Baraz, JoJo and many more, working out of his California studio and managed by Milk & Honey.

“Oak has been such an amazing mentor and friend to me. He’s taught me so much about music and even more about life,” commented Sorrells.

“I’m so incredibly thankful for him and both The Orphanage and Reservoir teams for accepting me into the fold. There are no other people I’d rather be making music with.”

Bucks Music Group signs Sokari

Producer and songwriter Sokari has been announed as a new signing with Bucks Music Group for a worldwide publising deal.

The producer has worked with Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical '97' and After Winter among others.

Bucks' current catalogue includes works written by David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, Procul Harum, DJ Fresh, Run The Jewels, Brian Eno and James Blunt among others.

Bucks’ director creative A&R, Sarah Liversedge-Platz said: “Sokari is a hardworking, intelligent and, above all else, talented producer, songwriter and artist. He’s incredibly ambitious, and we look forward to helping him realise that ambition. It’s great to be working with Conchord Management as well, who we’ve had plenty of success with to date. We’re braced for an exciting journey ahead!”

Sony Classical appoints Dr. Alexander Buhr as SVP

Dr. Alexander Buhr has been announced today as Sony Classical's brand-new senior vice president of International A&R and Business opportunties.

Buhr will be tasked with runnig the Berlin branch of it's A&R as well as the international A&R strategy for Sony Classical, reporting to Sony Classical president, Per Hauber.

His career so far has seen him work as international marketing manager for Deutsche Grammophon, and managing director of The Decca Classical Label Group, among other roles.

“Alexander will play an important role in consolidating and developing the sustainable global success of Sony Classical," said Hauber.

"His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our divisions team of senior executives around the globe.”

InsideOutMusic signs Jakko Jakszyk

Jakko Jakszyk has signed a worldwide contract with InsideOutMusic for his upcoming solo album Secrets & Lies, set for release later this year.

Most known for prodividing vocals and guitar in King Crimson, Jakszyk has been in the industry for almost 50 years.

Jakko said: "I’m genuinely thrilled to be signing to Inside Out. I’ve gotten to know Thomas Waber over the last few years and he has continually encouraged me and subsequently given me the confidence to make music for myself again.”

"I am really happy that Jakko has finally found the time to finish another solo album and that we are going to be working with him on it," added InsideOut label-head, Thomas Waber.

"We are always looking to work with the best talent in our genre and Jakko is most definitely someone who fits that description!"

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.