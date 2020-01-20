For The Record (January 21): Julie's Bicycle, Soundcloud, Blackstar London, Tracklib, Primary Wave

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Let’s do summit

Julie’s Bicycle and Arts Council England have announced a major cultural summit for the environment. Music representatives include Dirty Hit co-founder Jamie Oborne and Brian Eno.

Kareem Dayes, musician and Founder of the Rural Urban Synthesis Society, will also be speaking at the We Make Tomorrow event at the Royal Geographic Society in London on February 26. It will explore the role that the cultural and creative community can play in galvanising a move to net zero emissions across society.

The event will include keynote speeches, interactive sessions, performances and cross-disciplinary discussions.

Soundcloud on track

Soundcloud increased revenues year-on-year by 18% (23% excluding currency fluctuations) to €108 million (£92.1m) in 2018. Operating losses were also slashed at the music platform.

It follows a 2017 turnaround plan at Soundcloud, which significantly increased revenues in 2018 following big losses.

“Our objective is to continue developing our highly differentiated, two-sided technology platform, and expand the size and value of SoundCloud’s business,” said its strategic report.

Blackstar expansion

UK-based creative, marketing and digital agency Blackstar London has opened an LA office.

Blackstar was founded by marketing executive Olivia Hobbs in January 2018 and has worked with artists (including Aurora, Melt Yourself Down and Zuzu) and labels on campaign management, social media planning, digital marketing and creative commissioning.

The expansion includes a host of new team members, including Blackstar’s US marketing lead Matt Cohen, who will be based out of the LA office. The London office has recruited campaign strategist Breyner Baptista and social coordinator Holly Glanvill.

Sample sale

BMG has signed a deal with Tracklib, a Stockholm-based sampling service.

BMG will provide a selection of music from its catalogue to be featured on Tracklib, where producers can sample the music and get straightforward clearances.

Tracklib allows users to find, sample, and license recordings using a system with fixed prices and instant licenses. Major artists including J Cole, Mary J Blige and Brockhampton have used Tracklib-licensed samples.

Primary Wave x Donny Hathaway

Primary Wave Music Publishing has finalised an agreement to acquire a majority stake ownership interest in the music publishing catalogue and artist royalties of Donny Hathaway.

The acquisition includes some of Hathaway's biggest hits, including Where Is The Love, The Ghetto and Someday We'll All Be Free. Primary Wave will partner with the Donny Hathaway estate to market his catalogue of music and to pitch licensing opportunities for his name, likeness and brand.

Lawrence Mestel, CEO & founder of Primary Wave, said: "I want to welcome the Hathaway family into the Primary Wave family. Donny Hathaway was one of the greatest singers of our time with a voice as smooth as anyone. It's an honour to represent his music."