For The Record (March 26): Tina Turner and Village People honoured, Peermusic promotion, new Reservoir and Concord signings...

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

It's fun to stay at... the Library of Congress

Village People’s YMCA, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer and the original 1964 Broadway cast recording of Fiddler On The Roof are among the 25 recordings to be inducted into America's National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress this year. Dusty Springfield’s 1969 album Dusty In Memphis and Whitney Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You have also been added to the select library of recordings. The full list of the 25 recordings added this year can be seen here. The same number are added annually.

Octiive founder joins wearable music tech firm

Mictic AG, the manufactured of new wearable tech that allows users to make music with their body movements, has a new CEO. Octiive (formerly MondoTunes) founder Mershad Javan is taking over the role from co-founder Rolf Hellat, who will now focus "on fine tuning the product and user experience".

'Cause we're taking Joyner Lucas to the Reservoir

Reservoir has signed artist, songwriter, and producer Joyner Lucas to a worldwide publishing deal. The agreement includes the two-time Grammy-nominated artist's entire catalogue, including new album ADHD, due out on March 27.

Peermusic promotes counsel

Timothy Cohan has been named Peermusic's Chief Counsel. The promotion is effective immediately.

Andrew Petroff enjoys Concord takeoff

Concord Music Publishing has signed a worldwide co-publishing deal with Andrew Petroff. The deal for the Sheryl Crow, Phillip Larue and Devon Gilfillian collaborator covers his full catalogue going forward.

To subscribe and never miss a music biz story, click here. Make sure you can access vital music biz information wherever you are by signing up for our digital edition here.