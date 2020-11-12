For The Record (November 12): Beabadoobee for Apple Up Next, Tegan and Sara Keychange ambassadors, AIM Sync and more

Music Week’s round-up of essential music biz stories you might have missed...

Apple names new Up Next Artist

Beabadoobee has been revealed as the newest addition to Apple Music’s Up Next programme. The singer-songwriter has just recently released her debut record Fake It Flowers following the success of her feature on Top 10 track Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head) with Powfu. Her Up Next film is out now and gives fans an insight into the way music helped her through her teenage years. Beabadoobee will perform on Jimmy Kimmel on November 18, while her interview with Apple Music 1’s Matt Wilkinson is available now.

Tegan and Sara named Keychange Ambassadors

Tegan and Sara have been named as Canada’s Keychange Ambassadors in the country’s first official year as partner in the movement for gender equality. Tegan and Sara said: “We encourage members of our industry who have tremendous power to sign, fund, promote, nominate, support, acknowledge, and celebrate the diverse population working in the arts today. The demographic breakdown of awards nominations and festival line-ups reflects the structural confines of our society and industry. We must do better as it sends an outdated message to the next generation about whose art and voice and message is valuable.”

AIM Sync returns for 2021

The Association of Independent Music (AIM) has announced AIM Sync will return as a virtual event for the second year running on February 11, 2021. Confirmed speakers include: Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, Mute Song, Ninja Tune, Domino Recording and Publishing Co, 2WEI, Elephant Music, Musicians' Union, IMPEL, Too Young Music, and many more.

Tuned Global appointment

360º B2B music streaming and technology specialist, Tuned Global, has appointed Andrew Stess to the role of head of sales and business development for the USA. Stess will report to chief revenue officer, Spiro Arkoudis, and will carry out the role in San Francisco. Previously Stess has held CEO roles at AmpliFIND Music Services and MusicIP, and this appointment is due to further its US presence. Andrew Stess, commented: “It’s an honour to join Tuned Global at such an exciting point in the company’s history. I believe that they have a unique product to offer, and so I’m delighted to be playing a key role as they reshape the B2B music tech space in the USA and beyond.”

Sony/ATV signs Jason Evigan

In a worldwide deal, Sony/ATV has signed songwriter and producer Jason Evigan to a publishing administration agreement. Evigan has worked on hits for Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Ellie Goulding and has most recently co-written Dua Lipa’s Physical. Senior vice president, creative for Sony/ATV, Amanda Hill said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Sony/ATV family – Jason is an exceptional talent, and an exceptional human being. I have been watching his musical journey since we were teenagers, cheering for him and all his amazing accomplishments along the way. It’s an honour to finally be able to work together.”

IMPALA responds to EU budget

Following the news of EU’s initial political agreement on the future EU budget, IMPALA has responded and welcomes the news, as it would see the budget for the culture sector increase to €2.2bn, an increase on the previous €1.46bn. IMPALA’s executive chair, Helen Smith commented: “Today’s agreement is great news for the cultural sector, and in our case for music. Thanks go in particular to the European Parliament and its negotiating team, who have fought relentlessly for the EU’s culture budget to be increased”.

AFEM sets code of conduct standards

The Association For Electronic Music has released its code of conduct to help prevent against sexual harassment and gender discrimination with support from 220 companies including SheSaid.So and ADE. Greg Marshall, general manager at AFEM said: “We want to bring about an electronic music culture where everyone involved feels safe, respected and free from sexual harassment and risk of assault, to ensure safe environments for fans and professionals and to advocate for a culture of support for victims of harassment and assault to ensure they are encouraged to come forward and feel they will be supported when they do.”

Founder of SheSaid.So, Andreea Magdalina added: “I welcome the CoC as a firm guideline that formalizes the do's and don'ts of gender-based interaction in the electronic music workplace - whether that's online, in the office, the studio or on the dancefloor."