Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies in balcony fall in Argentina

Liam Payne has died in Argentina after falling from a hotel balcony, according to the capital police in Buenos Aires.

The solo artist and former One Direction star was 31.

In a statement, police said emergency services were called to the hotel in Palermo, where Payne was found dead. He had fallen from his third-floor room balcony.

In a statement published by Reuters, the capital police said they were called to the hotel where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The hotel’s manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, the statement added. When police arrived, they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room.

Emergency services confirmed the death of the singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel’s interior patio.

In a statement, the UK Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the local authorities regarding reports of the death of a British man in Argentina."

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, who were formed on the The X Factor in 2010. They went on to huge global success before going on hiatus in 2016.

As a member of One Direction, Payne earned four UK No.1 singles and four UK No.1 albums. His solo career included six Top 40 singles, including a No.3 peak for Strip That Down in 2017, and a Top 20 album. He returned with a new single, Teardrops, earlier this year.

Liam Payne released solo material through Universal Music Group’s Republic in the US and Capitol, part of Island EMI, in the UK.

Payne had been posting on social media about his trip to Argentina, where he had seen fellow One Direction member NIall Horan in concert earlier this month.

Fans have been gathering outside the CasaSur hotel to hold a vigil. Fellow artists and industry organisations have paid tribute on social media.

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … ???? — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

We’re incredibly sad to learn of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/2aAtTEw5EU — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) October 16, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the news of Liam Payne's passing. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the many fans who loved and supported him. pic.twitter.com/5XCBUgrsqR — Spotify (@Spotify) October 16, 2024

Spotify, Amazon Music, MTV and the BRIT Awards published statements saying they are "deeply saddened" by Payne's death.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who love his music," Amazon Music said.

"RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking," said producer and collaborator Zedd.

"Life is short and fragile… You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn’t have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful," he added in a separate post.

Singer Olly Murs said he's "lost for words" following Payne’s death.

"We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together,” Murs wrote on Instagram.

Charlie Puth posted: "Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone… I'm so upset right now."

Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son with ex-wife Cheryl Tweedy as well as his parents and older sisters.

