The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Frank Turner's ninth LP rockets into an early lead in the albums chart.

FTHC, which stands for Frank Turner Hardcore, has clocked up 14,937 sales so far, with a huge 14,129 of those coming from physical. Streams account for 396 units of its tally, with 412 sales from download. Alt-J's new album The Dream is new at No.2, though some way behind the top spot, with 6,172 sales. Not far behind is new album 4, by ...