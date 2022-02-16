Your site will load in 16 seconds
Frank Turner leads rock surge in albums chart

by
Wednesday, Feb 16th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and it's a rock heavy week in the albums chart.

Frank Turner's FTHC is way out in front with 16,824 sales (a huge 15,614 of those from physical). While Ed Sheeran's = holds it place at No.2 (8,804 sales), there are two new entries in at No.3 and No.4: Alt-J's The Dream (7,892 sales) and Slash ft Myles Kennedy's 4 (6,878 sales), which together knock Adele's 30 (6,586 sales) into fifth. Other ...

