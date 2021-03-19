Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Fred Again ascends to the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

March 19th 2021 at 12:00PM
Fred Again ascends to the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Brit Award-winning producer Fred Again has charged into the Top 10 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) landing at No.6 in its third week. The track has slowly climbed the charts, arriving at No.45 in its first week, and rising to No.23 last week.

In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3) are non-movers; Zoe Wees rises to No.5 with Girls Like Us and Duncan Laurence is at No.5 with Arcade. 

Arlo Parks is marking another chart victory as her track Green Eyes re-enters the chart at No.17, re-solidifying her three-track hold on the charts with Caroline (No.7) and Hope (No.11).

View the full Top 100 chart here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 35 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 4 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 25 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 5 9 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 6 64 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
6 23 3 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
7 4 17 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
8 11 16 La Lana feat. Guy Arthur How Will I Know HR
9 9 8 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
10 8 46 Zoe Wees Control DE
11 7 7 Arlo Parks Hope GB
12 10 5 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
13 15 8 Griff Black Hole GB
14 12 19 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
15 14 2 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
16 16 4 Alfie Templeman Everybody's Gonna Love Somebody GB
17 28 22 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
18 18 25 Romy Lifetime GB
19 17 23 Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep At The Wheel GB
20 20 23 Sault I Just Want To Dance GB
author twitter FOLLOW Sarah Thomas


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021