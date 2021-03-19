Fred Again ascends to the Top 10 on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

Brit Award-winning producer Fred Again has charged into the Top 10 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing) landing at No.6 in its third week. The track has slowly climbed the charts, arriving at No.45 in its first week, and rising to No.23 last week.

In the Top 5: HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3) are non-movers; Zoe Wees rises to No.5 with Girls Like Us and Duncan Laurence is at No.5 with Arcade.

Arlo Parks is marking another chart victory as her track Green Eyes re-enters the chart at No.17, re-solidifying her three-track hold on the charts with Caroline (No.7) and Hope (No.11).

View the full Top 100 chart here.