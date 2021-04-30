Fred Again enters the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

In his ninth week in the Top 20 of the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart, singer and producer Fred Again has entered the Top 5, marking its highest position since the release of Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

Elsewhere in the Top 5; HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1) and Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) remain non-movers, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us rises to No.3, and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.4.

Debuting this week is Ilira feat. Vize with Dynamite at No.15, while Moha K’s Vroum Vroum enters No.18. Re-entering the Top 20 is Romy’s Lifetime at No.12 and 220 Kid’s Don’t Need Love at No.19.

