Fred Again enters the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 5

April 30th 2021 at 12:00PM
In his ninth week in the Top 20 of the Music Moves Europe Talent Chart, singer and producer Fred Again has entered the Top 5, marking its highest position since the release of Marea (We’ve Lost Dancing).

Elsewhere in the Top 5; HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1) and Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (No.2) remain non-movers, Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us rises to No.3, and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head drops to No.4.

Debuting this week is Ilira feat. Vize with Dynamite at No.15, while Moha K’s Vroum Vroum enters No.18. Re-entering the Top 20 is Romy’s Lifetime at No.12 and 220 Kid’s Don’t Need Love at No.19.

To view the full Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 41 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 10 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 4 15 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
4 3 31 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 6 9 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 5 14 Griff Black Hole GB
7 8 3 Friedberg Yeah AT
8 13 8 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
9 9 4 Jan-Marten Block Never Not Try DE
10 12 3 Alba August Killing Time DK
11 14 6 Musti feat. Gabifuego Fuego NO
12 23 31 Romy Lifetime GB
13 18 23 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
14 10 52 Zoe Wees Control DE
15 0 1 Ilira feat. Vize Dynamite DE
16 11 9 NewDad Slowly IE
17 20 14 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
18 0 3 Moha K Vroum Vroum FR
19 22 55 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
20 19 28 Arlo Parks Green Eyes GB
