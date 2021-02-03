The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Fredo could be on track to land Top 5s in both the singles and albums charts.

The London rapper, signed to Sony imprint Since ’93, is at No.2 in the singles chart with Money Talks (feat. Dave) on 21,211 sales. The pair topped the charts together previously with Funky Friday.

Fredo has a further two tracks in the Top 20: Burner On Deck (feat. Pop Smoke & Young Thug) is ...