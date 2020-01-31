Your site will load in 16 seconds
Freya Ridings continues at Music Moves Europe Talent summit

January 31st 2020 at 12:00PM
On the day Britain leaves the European Union, Freya Ridings tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Londoner tops with Castles, which holds onto the No.1 spot in its 35th week in the chart. Tom Gregory’s Small Steps stays put at No.2, while James Hype & Kelli-Leigh rise 7-3 with More Than Friends. Nea’s Some Say and Lum!x’s monster complete the Top 5.

There are no new entries to the Top 20, and the biggest mover is Alice Merton’s Why So Serious, which jumps 34-20.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 35 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 2 31 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
3 7 109 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
4 4 17 Nea Some Say SE
5 8 33 LUM!X Monster AT
6 18 11 Alice Merton Easy DE
7 28 11 Goldstone All I Know FR
8 16 11 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
9 3 12 Angèle Oui ou non BE
10 9 21 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
11 6 3 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
12 20 11 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
13 27 16 Angèle Perdus BE
14 10 17 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
15 23 73 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
16 26 5 Sports Team The Races GB
17 12 31 Sam Fender Will We Talk? GB
18 11 3 The Blaze feat. Octavian Somewhere FR
19 31 67 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB
20 34 73 Alice Merton Why So Serious DE

 

 

