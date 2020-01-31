Freya Ridings continues at Music Moves Europe Talent summit

On the day Britain leaves the European Union, Freya Ridings tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The Londoner tops with Castles, which holds onto the No.1 spot in its 35th week in the chart. Tom Gregory’s Small Steps stays put at No.2, while James Hype & Kelli-Leigh rise 7-3 with More Than Friends. Nea’s Some Say and Lum!x’s monster complete the Top 5.

There are no new entries to the Top 20, and the biggest mover is Alice Merton’s Why So Serious, which jumps 34-20.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.