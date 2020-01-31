Freya Ridings continues at Music Moves Europe Talent summit

On the day Britain leaves the European Union, Freya Ridings tops the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
The Londoner tops with Castles, which holds onto the No.1 spot in its 35th week in the chart. Tom Gregory’s Small Steps stays put at No.2, while James Hype & Kelli-Leigh rise 7-3 with More Than Friends. Nea’s Some Say and Lum!x’s monster complete the Top 5.
There are no new entries to the Top 20, and the biggest mover is Alice Merton’s Why So Serious, which jumps 34-20.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|35
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|2
|2
|31
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|3
|7
|109
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|4
|4
|17
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|5
|8
|33
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|6
|18
|11
|Alice Merton
|Easy
|DE
|7
|28
|11
|Goldstone
|All I Know
|FR
|8
|16
|11
|Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard
|Neverland
|NL
|9
|3
|12
|Angèle
|Oui ou non
|BE
|10
|9
|21
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE
|11
|6
|3
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|12
|20
|11
|James BKS feat. Q-Tip
|New Breed
|FR
|13
|27
|16
|Angèle
|Perdus
|BE
|14
|10
|17
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Dilemme
|BE
|15
|23
|73
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|16
|26
|5
|Sports Team
|The Races
|GB
|17
|12
|31
|Sam Fender
|Will We Talk?
|GB
|18
|11
|3
|The Blaze feat. Octavian
|Somewhere
|FR
|19
|31
|67
|Declan J Donovan
|Pieces
|GB
|20
|34
|73
|Alice Merton
|Why So Serious
|DE