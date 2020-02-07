Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Freya Ridings' Music Moves Europe Talent chart success continues

February 7th 2020 at 12:00PM
Freya Ridings' Music Moves Europe Talent chart success continues

Freya Ridings continues to make an impact in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, with Castles holding onto top spot and new single Love Is Fire rocketing 32-7. 

Former topper Tom Gregory’s new single Fingertips rises 11-2, while James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) holds on at No.3 Nea’s Some Say also holds firm at No.4, ahead of Angèle’s Oui Ou Non, which rises 9-5.

This week’s biggest mover is Barking by Ramz, which bounces 73-13 in its 108th week in the chart.

You can view the full Top 20 below. The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 36 Freya Ridings Castles GB
2 11 4 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
3 3 110 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
4 4 18 Nea Some Say SE
5 9 13 AngÃ¨le Oui ou non BE
6 2 32 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
7 32 5 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
8 5 34 LUM!X Monster AT
9 15 74 Silk City feat. Dua Lipa Electricity GB
10 27 12 Fontaines D.C. Liberty Belle IE
11 21 9 Sam Fender All Is On My Side GB
12 19 68 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB
13 73 108 Ramz Barking GB
14 8 12 Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard Neverland NL
15 44 2 Victor Leksell Svag SE
16 30 3 Inhaler We Have To Move On IE
17 14 18 Lous & The Yakuza Dilemme BE
18 10 22 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
19 12 12 James BKS feat. Q-Tip New Breed FR
20 16 6 Sports Team The Races GB
author twitter FOLLOW Ben Homewood


For more stories like this, and to keep up to date with all our market leading news, features and analysis, sign up to receive our daily Morning Briefing newsletter

subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020