Freya Ridings' Music Moves Europe Talent chart success continues

Freya Ridings continues to make an impact in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, with Castles holding onto top spot and new single Love Is Fire rocketing 32-7.
Former topper Tom Gregory’s new single Fingertips rises 11-2, while James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) holds on at No.3 Nea’s Some Say also holds firm at No.4, ahead of Angèle’s Oui Ou Non, which rises 9-5.
This week’s biggest mover is Barking by Ramz, which bounces 73-13 in its 108th week in the chart.
You can view the full Top 20 below. The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|Homecountry
|1
|1
|36
|Freya Ridings
|Castles
|GB
|2
|11
|4
|Tom Gregory
|Fingertips
|GB
|3
|3
|110
|James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh
|More Than Friends
|GB
|4
|4
|18
|Nea
|Some Say
|SE
|5
|9
|13
|AngÃ¨le
|Oui ou non
|BE
|6
|2
|32
|Tom Gregory
|Small Steps
|GB
|7
|32
|5
|Freya Ridings
|Love Is Fire
|GB
|8
|5
|34
|LUM!X
|Monster
|AT
|9
|15
|74
|Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
|Electricity
|GB
|10
|27
|12
|Fontaines D.C.
|Liberty Belle
|IE
|11
|21
|9
|Sam Fender
|All Is On My Side
|GB
|12
|19
|68
|Declan J Donovan
|Pieces
|GB
|13
|73
|108
|Ramz
|Barking
|GB
|14
|8
|12
|Lyzza feat. Joe Goddard
|Neverland
|NL
|15
|44
|2
|Victor Leksell
|Svag
|SE
|16
|30
|3
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On
|IE
|17
|14
|18
|Lous & The Yakuza
|Dilemme
|BE
|18
|10
|22
|Inhaler
|Ice Cream Sundae
|IE
|19
|12
|12
|James BKS feat. Q-Tip
|New Breed
|FR
|20
|16
|6
|Sports Team
|The Races
|GB