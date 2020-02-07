Freya Ridings' Music Moves Europe Talent chart success continues

Freya Ridings continues to make an impact in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart, with Castles holding onto top spot and new single Love Is Fire rocketing 32-7.

Former topper Tom Gregory’s new single Fingertips rises 11-2, while James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) holds on at No.3 Nea’s Some Say also holds firm at No.4, ahead of Angèle’s Oui Ou Non, which rises 9-5.

This week’s biggest mover is Barking by Ramz, which bounces 73-13 in its 108th week in the chart.

You can view the full Top 20 below. The full Top 100 can be viewed here.