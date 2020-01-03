Freya Ridings scores first Music Moves Europe Talent chart No.1 of 2020

Freya Ridings has the first No.1 of a new decade on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Castles (Good Soldier) held on at the summit after deposing Tom Gregory in the final week of 2019.

In an all-UK Top 3, Gregory holds at No.2 with Small Steps and James Hype moves 9-3 with More Than Friends feat. Kelli-Leigh.

The biggest mover in the Top 10 is Sam Fender’s The Borders, which climbs 18 places to No. 8.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.