Freya Ridings scores first Music Moves Europe Talent chart No.1 of 2020

January 3rd 2020 at 11:31AM
Freya Ridings has the first No.1 of a new decade on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

Castles (Good Soldier) held on at the summit after deposing Tom Gregory in the final week of 2019.

In an all-UK Top 3, Gregory holds at No.2 with Small Steps and James Hype moves 9-3 with More Than Friends feat. Kelli-Leigh.

The biggest mover in the Top 10 is Sam Fender’s The Borders, which climbs 18 places to No. 8.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position

Previous

Weeks

  Artist

Title

Homecountry

1

1

31

  Freya Ridings

Castles

GB

2

2

27

  Tom Gregory

Small Steps

GB

3

9

105

  James Hype feat.
  Kell-Leigh       

More Than Friends

GB

4

6

13

  Nea

Some Say

SE

5

15

8

  Angèle

Oui ou non

BE

6

19

7

  Alice Merton

Easy

DE

7

16

69

  Silk City feat.
  Dua Lipa

Electricity

GB

8

26

18

  Sam Fender

The Borders

GB

9

5

29

  LUM!X

Monster

AT

10

3

13

  Lous & The Yakuza

Dilemme

BE

11

12

7

  Lyzza feat. Joe
  Goddard

Neverland

NL

12

7

27

  Sam Fender

Will We Talk?

GB

13

24

63

  Declan J Donovan

Pieces

GB

14

13

7

  James BKS feat.
  Q-Tip

New Breed

FR

15

38

34

  Kiddo feat. Decco

Drunk And I Miss You

SE

16

28

14

  Emma Steinbakken

Not Gonna Cry

NO

17

22

10

  Sam Fender

Call Me Lover

GB

18

31

7

  Goldstone

All I Know

FR

19

32

18

  Apache 207

Roller

DE

20

18

65

  Angèle

Balance Ton Quoi

BE
