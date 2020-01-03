Freya Ridings scores first Music Moves Europe Talent chart No.1 of 2020

Freya Ridings has the first No.1 of a new decade on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
Castles (Good Soldier) held on at the summit after deposing Tom Gregory in the final week of 2019.
In an all-UK Top 3, Gregory holds at No.2 with Small Steps and James Hype moves 9-3 with More Than Friends feat. Kelli-Leigh.
The biggest mover in the Top 10 is Sam Fender’s The Borders, which climbs 18 places to No. 8.
The full Top 100 can be viewed here.
|
Position
|
Previous
|
Weeks
|
Artist
|
Title
|
Homecountry
|
1
|
1
|
31
|
Freya Ridings
|
Castles
|
GB
|
2
|
2
|
27
|
Tom Gregory
|
Small Steps
|
GB
|
3
|
9
|
105
|
James Hype feat.
|
More Than Friends
|
GB
|
4
|
6
|
13
|
Nea
|
Some Say
|
SE
|
5
|
15
|
8
|
Angèle
|
Oui ou non
|
BE
|
6
|
19
|
7
|
Alice Merton
|
Easy
|
DE
|
7
|
16
|
69
|
Silk City feat.
|
Electricity
|
GB
|
8
|
26
|
18
|
Sam Fender
|
The Borders
|
GB
|
9
|
5
|
29
|
LUM!X
|
Monster
|
AT
|
10
|
3
|
13
|
Lous & The Yakuza
|
Dilemme
|
BE
|
11
|
12
|
7
|
Lyzza feat. Joe
|
Neverland
|
NL
|
12
|
7
|
27
|
Sam Fender
|
Will We Talk?
|
GB
|
13
|
24
|
63
|
Declan J Donovan
|
Pieces
|
GB
|
14
|
13
|
7
|
James BKS feat.
|
New Breed
|
FR
|
15
|
38
|
34
|
Kiddo feat. Decco
|
Drunk And I Miss You
|
SE
|
16
|
28
|
14
|
Emma Steinbakken
|
Not Gonna Cry
|
NO
|
17
|
22
|
10
|
Sam Fender
|
Call Me Lover
|
GB
|
18
|
31
|
7
|
Goldstone
|
All I Know
|
FR
|
19
|
32
|
18
|
Apache 207
|
Roller
|
DE
|
20
|
18
|
65
|
Angèle
|
Balance Ton Quoi
|
BE