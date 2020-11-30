The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and there’s a fierce battle taking shape at the top of the albums chart.

Gary Barlow and Steps, both recent Music Week cover stars, have released anticipated Q4 records, and both have made a fast start. Barlow’s Music Played By Humans (28,638 sales) is the early leader, while Steps’ What The Future Holds is at No.2 on 24,361. The Take That man has built up a comfortable lead in physical sales ...