Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Gary Barlow and Steps locked in close chart battle

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Nov 30th 2020 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and there’s a fierce battle taking shape at the top of the albums chart.

Gary Barlow and Steps, both recent Music Week cover stars, have released anticipated Q4 records, and both have made a fast start. Barlow’s Music Played By Humans (28,638 sales) is the early leader, while Steps’ What The Future Holds is at No.2 on 24,361. The Take That man has built up a comfortable lead in physical sales ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020