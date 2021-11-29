Your site will load in 16 seconds
Gary Barlow's first Christmas album has lift off

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Nov 29th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Christmas is coming.

While Adele looks set to dominate for a second week as 30 continues to fly, there’s a distinctly festive feel to the charts. Michael Buble’s staple, Christmas (3,980 sales), climbs 17-7, while Music Week cover star Gary Barlow’s much-anticipated debut collection of yuletide songs is at No.4 with 13,966 sales, 13,002 from physical. Also new in the Top 5 is Westlife’s Wild Dreams, which is on 30,364 ...

