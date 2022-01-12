The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Gayle is poised to overtake Adele at the top of the singles chart.

If Abcdefu continues its trajectory this week, the Nashville teenager will claim her first ever UK No.1. Gayle’s single has 25,064 sales so far this week, with Adele’s Easy On Me at No.2 with 22,481. The cast of Encanto are at No.3 with We Don’t Talk About Bruno (21,140 sales) and Lauren Spencer-Smith is in fourth spot ...