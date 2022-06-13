The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and George Ezra has stormed into the lead in the albums chart.

The long wait for the star’s third album Gold Rush Kid is over and, having starred on the cover of Music Week to launch the campaign in February, the singer looks to be heading for a gold medal finish. Gold Rush Kid has 31,222 sales so far, with 25,899 derived from physical, 3,898 from downloads and 1,425 from streams. ...