George Michael's Older reissue leads an all-new Top 8 in this week's albums race

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Oct 3rd 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and a new deluxe reissue of George Michael's album Older is in pole position in an albums race dominated by new releases. 

The late Wham! frontman originally released Older, his third studio album, in 1996. This reissue has clocked up 11,010 sales – a huge 10,858 of those coming from physical product – putting it out in front in a Top 10 whose first 8 are new releases or reissues. At No.2 ...

