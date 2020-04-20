The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and we could be in line for new No.1s in both the singles and albums charts.

Gerry Cinnamon has sold almost 23,000 units of The Bonny (22,833 sales) already, and takes an early lead over Enter Shikari’s Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible (9,509 sales) in the albums chart. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia (3,266 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2,800 sales) and EOB’s Earth (2,515 sales) ...