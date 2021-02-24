Your site will load in 16 seconds
Ghetts chases Mogwai in epic albums race

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Feb 24th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ghetts is pushing for a No.1 finish in the albums chart.

With streaming data yet to be counted for Tuesday, the rapper’s Conflict Of Interest has 4,799 sales for the week so far, with 2,193 from streams. Mogwai’s As The Love Continues is in top spot with 7,379 sales, with 5,786 from physical and 421 from streams. Ghetts’ promo campaign saw a tank roll down Oxford Street in London today.

