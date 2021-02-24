The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Ghetts is pushing for a No.1 finish in the albums chart.

With streaming data yet to be counted for Tuesday, the rapper’s Conflict Of Interest has 4,799 sales for the week so far, with 2,193 from streams. Mogwai’s As The Love Continues is in top spot with 7,379 sales, with 5,786 from physical and 421 from streams. Ghetts’ promo campaign saw a tank roll down Oxford Street in London today.

