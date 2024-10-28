Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Gigi Perez leads the singles chart with Sailor Song

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Oct 28th 2024 at 6:00PM

It’s all change in the singles chart this week as Gigi Perez has jumped to the top and could be heading towards No.1 with Sailor Song, which has accumulated 12,218 sales so far. 

Lady Gaga is following behind with Disease, which has 10,480 sales, whilst Rose & Bruno Mars’ Apt (9,343 sales) sits at No.3. Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD are in fourth place with Somedays (9,086 sales), whilst Gracie Abrams completes the Top 5 with I Love You, I’m ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024