It’s all change in the singles chart this week as Gigi Perez has jumped to the top and could be heading towards No.1 with Sailor Song, which has accumulated 12,218 sales so far.

Lady Gaga is following behind with Disease, which has 10,480 sales, whilst Rose & Bruno Mars’ Apt (9,343 sales) sits at No.3. Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and DOD are in fourth place with Somedays (9,086 sales), whilst Gracie Abrams completes the Top 5 with I Love You, I’m ...