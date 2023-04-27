Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings enters JV with Warner Music UK

Warner Music UK has announced details of a new partnership with Gilles Peterson’s Brownswood Recordings.

Brownswood Recordings was founded by DJ and broadcaster Peterson alongside Simon Goffe and Emily Moxon, and has released music from a wide range of artists including Kokoroko, Swindle, Kassa Overall, Shabaka & The Ancestors and Ghostpoet.

The new joint venture will boost the label’s reach and offer its artists new opportunities for growth and development, while Warner Music UK will add support for distribution, marketing, and promotion.

Yussef Dayes’ debut solo album Black Classical Music is set to be the first release under the JV, with title track and lead single available today. The album is due on September 8.

We are very excited to work with Warner Music to level up globally Gilles Peterson

Gilles Peterson said: “After 16 years developing Brownswood’s catalogue, we are very excited to work with Warner Music to level up globally on some of our biggest projects. There is no better artist to kick off this collaboration with than Yussef Dayes - he is already an icon with so much star power. He has delivered us an opus with Black Classical Music - his debut studio album as a solo artist. I am also thrilled to be shining a light on some of the Atlantic Jazz catalogue on Brownswood’s sister label Arc - starting with Yusef Lateef’s classic Detriot Latitude 42 30 Longitude 83, which we have beautifully restored from the original tapes.”

We hope to help Brownswood’s artists connect with an even wider global audience Tony Harlow

Tony Harlow, CEO of Warner Music UK, said: “Brownswood Recordings has a proven track record of discovering and developing an eclectic range of artists and music, and in Gilles, they have a tastemaker label owner with experience of finding talent and making records. At Warner Music, we have a rich history of supporting important independent labels and going forward, we hope to help Brownswood’s artists connect with an even wider global audience.”

Brownswood Recordings will continue to operate as an independent label, with Peterson and his team retaining creative control.

PHOTO: Benjamin Teo