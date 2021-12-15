Girls In Power platform returns with schedule of events for 2022

Brenda Juliet has announced the return of the women empowerment platform, Girls In Power.

After a short hiatus, the sister brand to MYBLAQBOOK marks its fourth birthday by returning with a schedule of panel events across 2022, touching on areas including marketing/PR, publishing, music journalism, artist management and more. All panel sessions are free with the line-up set to be announced.

With support from companies including Warner Music UK, AWAL and Brick Magazine, each tailored event will look to provide insights and experiences live at the residency home of Boxpark Shoreditch. Rinse FM presenter Chris The Capo is also backing the panel series in 2022.

According to the announcement, Brenda Juliet aims to continue creating both a tangible network and wider community of women through additional intimate and scaled down workshops.

Whilst providing the opportunity to build longstanding relationships with inspirational and trailblazing music executives, Girls In Power aspires to create a nurturing platform for women, female-identifying and non-binary individuals who look to break into the world of music and creative scenes. Since its initial launch, the brand has delivered workshops with past support from panelists representing the likes of Reservoir Music, EMI, Capital Xtra and more.

I'm extremely passionate about connecting the dots and helping others get to the next level of their careers Brenda Juliet

Speaking on Girls In Power, Brenda Juliet (pictured) said: “I'm so excited to be bringing Girls In Power back after a well needed break. The last 18 months or so has been a whirlwind for everyone, but it hasn't stopped the passion growing in young creatives to build successful careers in their chosen industries.

“I'm proud to be working with my official DJs - DJ Tayo & DJ Gigi - on this, plus an array of incredibly talented individuals who will be sharing their knowledge and expertise for the next generation of talent coming through the door. I'm extremely passionate about connecting the dots and helping others get to the next level of their careers, so I'm looking forward to what 2022 has in store for the future of Girls In Power and my team.”

Girls In Power has also signed a pledge with Keychange EU, which ensures that the brand commits to actively work towards creating more opportunities for women, female-identifying and non-binary individuals across the music industry.



PHOTO: Sure Thing Media