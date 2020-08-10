The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and another close battle is taking shape in the albums chart.

After last week’s race with Fontaines DC, Taylor Swift’s Folklore is up against Glass Animals’ Dreamland and Deep Purple’s Whoosh at the albums summit. With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Folklore has 6,700 sales so far, with Dreamland (6,135 sales) and Whoosh (5,977 sales) in hot pursuit. Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (2,950 ...