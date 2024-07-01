Glastonbury chart boost for Dua Lipa following hits-heavy headline set

Dua Lipa looks like being the big winner from Glastonbury in terms of a post-festival boost.

The UK star made her first headline appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 28) with a well-received hits-heavy set featuring multiple dancers that – crucially – proved effective in terms of the broadcast for the BBC TV and iPlayer audience outside Worthy Farm.

Speaking to Music Week ahead of the Glastonbury performance, Dua Lipa said: “In terms of musical direction, we’ve really gone through the show and the stage design, changing little bits, adding samples here and there, ideas, what we think could be there… I like to put in as much rehearsal time as possible to make sure I give myself that space so when I get up on stage I just feel good about the performance and performing.”

The preparation clearly paid off, and it’s now delivered a clear boost in consumption when looking at the first Midweek Sales Flash from the Official Charts Company.

In the albums chart Midweeks, Dua Lipa’s recent No.1 album Radical Optimism is pushing for a return to the summit, moving 27-2 with consumption up 309.1% week-on-week. An Extended Editions version of the album was released on the day of the performance, which has helped deliver that increase with sales so far this week of 5,066 (3,086 physical copies, 370 downloads and 1,610 from streams).

In the singles chart, the albums three big tracks are also making an impact: Illusion, (36-17, consumption up 27.3%), Houdini (a re-entry at No.76, consumption up 60%) and Training Season (a re-entry at No.80, consumption up 32.7%).

While that new edition of Radical Optimism has helped the resurgence of Dua Lipa’s latest release, the Glastonbury effect is evident across her catalogue in the Midweeks. The 2020 album Future Nostalgia moves 100-9 with consumption up 259.1% (2,173 sales), while her self-titled debut LP climbs 69-13 with consumption growth of 149.4% (1,901 sales).

There’s also a Glastonbury boost for Shania Twain, whose Greatest Hits moves 91-18 with a 248.7% consumption increase.

Saturday night headliners Coldplay are seeing a catalogue boost led by classic track Yellow (a re-entry at No.75, consumption up 38%), as well as Viva La Vida at No.86 (consumption up 31.8%). The band’s new single, Feels Like I’m Falling In Love, climbs 25-18 (consumption up 1.8%).

SZA only headlined Glastonbury on Sunday night so the full impact will not show up in this Midweek update, but consumption for the SOS album (non-mover at No.30) is already up 20.4%.

Subscribers can read our Dua Lipa cover feature here.

PHOTO: Joe Maher/Getty Images