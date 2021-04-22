Goat Girl, Abi Sampa and Arborist among latest acts for PPL Momentum Music Fund

PRS Foundation, together with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify, have revealed the next artists who will receive support from the PPL Momentum Music Fund.

The artists, who have been selected by a network of industry experts, are:

Abi Sampa – recording and marketing

Arborist – recording

Death of Guitar Pop – marketing

Goat Girl – touring and marketing

Molly Payton – recording

Mystry – recording, marketing and touring

Santino Le Saint – marketing

Swnami – recording, marketing and promotion

Yard Act – recording and promotion

PPL Momentum-supported Swnami said: “As a band, we are chuffed to receive PPL Momentum support from PRS Foundation. It will help us realise our aims and goals and push our music further than ever before.”

Kwame Safo, grants & programmes manager (industry funds) at PRS Foundation, said: “During these incredibly uncertain times it has become more important than ever that talented UK based music creators at crucial tipping points still have access to this type of vital and timely support to progress their careers. Congratulations to everyone that has been supported in this latest round.”

Sarah Mitchell, director of membership and communications at PPL, said: “In 2020 the PPL Momentum Fund helped 55 acts continue to develop their careers during an extremely challenging time for the industry. Paying out an average of just under £10,000 to each act, the fund did a great job of adapting its support to the needs of those building their careers in music. This year will be no different. PPL is proud to continue offering this funding opportunity to artists at a tipping point in their careers and we wish the latest recipients all the best for the future.”

Jo Wright, Music Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to partner with PRS Foundation on PPL Momentum Music Fund, a vital initiative which enables our artists to take that all important next step in the development of their professional music careers.”

The next deadline to apply for PPL Momentum support is May 24, 2021 at 6pm.

Managed by PRS Foundation, the PPL Momentum Music Fund awards grants of £5,000-£15,000 using funds from PRS Foundation, PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland. Spotify, the official digital partner on the fund, contributes additional funding and a reward package containing promotional opportunities and a close working relationship between Momentum artists and the Spotify team.

PPL became headline sponsors of the Momentum Music Fund in February 2020. Since then 55 music creators at tipping points in their careers have received support to break through to the next level.