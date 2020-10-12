Industry veteran Barry Weiss has told Music Week that chart-topping star 24kGoldn is a “fantastically gifted songwriter”.

The rapper, singer and songwriter (real name Golden Landis Von Jones) has secured a third week at No.1 with Mood (feat. Iann Dior). It has sales so far of 360,606 (Official Charts Company).

24kGoldn is signed to Records, Weiss’ joint venture label with Sony Music.

“I’m very proud of the fact that me and the team at Records – with Sony, Columbia in ...