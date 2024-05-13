Good Neighbours sign to Polydor & Capitol via JV

Emerging British act Good Neighbours have signed to Polydor Records and Capitol Records in a global joint venture.

Made up of Scott Verrill and Oli Fox, the East London-based duo have found viral success this year with debut single Home, which has more than 172 million streams on Spotify, where they have in excess of 13m monthly listeners.

The hype around the song, which has so far peaked at No.26 in the UK and has 194,965 sales to date according to the Official Charts Company, was initially sparked when the band trailed a demo of its chorus on TikTok in January.

The full version was subsequently released via former Polydor A&R Ollie Hodge’s Some Action imprint, in partnership with Virgin Music Group. An EP is also in the works, which will be released via Some Action (UK) and Neon Gold/Avenue (US), supported by Polydor and Capitol. All subsequent releases will be via Polydor/Capitol.

Home is the most streamed debut single in the US and biggest selling debut single in the UK by any artist this year. The track entered the singles charts in 13 countries, has spent 14 weeks on the UK Official Singles Chart and 11 weeks on the Hot 100 in the US.

Speaking about Home, which enjoyed early support from Zane Lowe, among others, the band has said: “We wanted to write a song about the moment you hold a loved one after some time apart. It’s such a small moment that has always sparked a visceral feeling for me. So we played with the idea of finding home within another human.”

The songs Good Neighbours have released so far are only a taster of the quality of what is still to come Ali Tant, Polydor

Polydor head of marketing Ali Tant said: "Home has had incredible success, especially as the song is the band’s debut. We have worked out that it’s the fastest selling debut single released in the UK this year, so our hopes are very high. Our ambitions globally are huge for the band. We’re getting them out to Australia next month where they’re already flying at Triple J and Nova and they’ll be heading out across Europe this summer, too. Our partnership with Capitol Records has seen both labels come together across all aspects of the global campaign.

"What gives me high hopes for the future success is the music the guys are sat on. Home and Keep It Up are brilliant, but these songs are only a taster of the quality of what is still to come. The live plot this summer is exceptional. I couldn’t be more excited to see their live show grow and develop. We’re delighted to be working with Joe, Dave, Rebecca, Hannah and the rest of the brilliant team at Various Artist Management."

Everything we've done since we started working together has reacted Joe Etchells, Various Management

Joe Etchells at Various Management added: "It has been harder to break any type of artist in recent years, but we have seen a huge cultural shift over the last 18 months towards bands and indie/alternative music, which feels like fantastic timing for Good Neighbours. Everything we've done since we started working together has reacted. Even in a very small way, like selling out a small show after putting a demo on SoundCloud at the end of last year. From then we were confident as we had so much good music and an amazing live show. We couldn't have predicted how quickly Home would grow and stick around but we knew we had great tunes to come.

"We've managed to assemble the avengers across the team, with Polydor and Capitol for records, Promised Land, Stellar and Manifest via Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappel for publishing and Ed Thompson at ATC and Lucy Dickins at WME for live, not to mention Toast and Plugged In here in the UK and all our new friends across the world! Yes, breaking artists is hard but we feel pretty well tooled up!"