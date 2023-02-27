Gorillaz could be in line for their first No.1 album since Demon Days in 2005.

The band are in pole position with their eighth album Cracker Island, which has 15,323 sales so far, with 13,079 from physical, 1,229 from streams and 945 from downloads. Gracie Abrams has started impressively with debut album Good Riddance, which is currently at No.2 on 8,344 sales (7,739 from physical, 563 from streams and 42 from downloads). The weekend’s streaming data is yet to be ...