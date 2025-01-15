Gracie Abrams and Rosé and Bruno Mars are battling it out for No.1 in the singles chart this week. Whilst Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Apt started the week in first place, it has now been surpassed by Abrams’ That’s So True, which could be heading towards No.1 with 28,801 sales so far. Apt follows closely behind with 28,418 sales.

In third place, Lola Young’s Messy has 27,691 sales, whilst Gigi Perez is currently in fourth place with Sailor Song, ...