Gracie Abrams is set to land in the Top 3 with her debut album Good Riddance. Released via Polydor, the LA-based artist’s record has 9,383 sales at the second midweek count, with 8,243 physical sales, 1,095 sales from streams and 45 from downloads.

Pink’s Trustfall, last week’s No.1, is marginally ahead at No.2 on 9,492 sales, while Gorillaz are heading towards the 20,000 mark with Cracker Island (19,014 sales). Adam Lambert’s High Drama (6,289 sales) is at No.4 and ...