Gracie Abrams continues to lead the albums chart with The Secret Of Us, which, with 19,682 sales, could be finishing the week at No.1. The record has accumulated 16,144 from its physical release, whilst streams account for 3,418 units and download account for 120.

Taylor Swift continues to follow behind with The Tortured Poets Department, which has 10,653 sales so far, whilst Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (6,666 sales), Charli XCX’s Brat (5,653 sales) and The Mysterines’ ...