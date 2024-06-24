Gracie Abrams is racing ahead in the albums chart this week with her second studio album, The Secret Of Us, which could be on the way to No.1 with 16,012 sales ahead of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which has accumulated 6,144 sales so far. Abrams’ record is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 13,886 units, whilst streams make up 2,040 sales and downloads make up 86.

The Mysterines sit in third place with Afraid ...