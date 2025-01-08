Your site will load in 16 seconds
Gracie Abrams could spend another week at No.1 with That's So True

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jan 8th 2025 at 6:00PM

Gracie Abrams could be set to be finishing the second week of the year at the top of the singles chart with That’s So True, which leads the way with 28,504 sales so far. 

In second place, Rosé and Bruno Mars are following behind with Apt (25,881 sales), whilst Lola Young sits at No.3 with Messy (23,541 sales). Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (18,373 sales) and Chrystal’s The Days (13,385 sales) complete the Top 5. 

In the albums chart, Elton ...

