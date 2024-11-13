Grace Abrams continues to target No.1 in the singles chart with That’s So True, which has accumulated 30,723 sales so far this week.

Gigi Perez holds second place with Sailor Song (24,131 sales), whilst Rose & Bruno Mars’ Apt (18,951 sales), Chappell Roan’s Hot To Go! (13,741 sales) and Teddy Swims’ The Door (12,684 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are leading the way with Together At Home, which holds first place ...