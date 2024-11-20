Gracie Abrams is holding off competition in the singles chart as she continues to lead the way with That’s So True, which has racked up 29,420 sales so far this week.

In second place, Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song has 23,574 sales, whilst Rose & Bruno Mars’ Apt (20,520 sales) and Sam Fender’s People Watching (17,385 sales) follow behind. Teddy Swims’ The Door (12,876 sales) rounds off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, Linkin Park are in first place ...