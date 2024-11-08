Grammys 2025: Charli XCX, Raye, Idles get multiple nods as Beyoncé becomes most nominated artist ever

Beyoncé has become the most nominated artist ever at the Grammys, surpassing the awards nods for her husband Jay-Z.

With the Recording Academy’s recognition for hit album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has now amassed 99 nominations. She was previously tied with Jay-Z on 88.

Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations at the 67th Grammys, including an Album Of The Year nod. Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone are tied on seven nominations, with Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter on six each.

Women dominate the Album Of The Year category with nominations for Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift, along with recognition for LPs by Andre 3000 and Jacob Collier (who has three nominations in total).

In the main four categories, Charli XCX is the most nominated UK act with two nominations – Album Of The Year for Brat and Record Of The Year for 360. She has seven nominations across all categories.

The Beatles’ Now And Then is also up for Record Of The Year, alongside hits including Texas Hold ’Em by Beyoncé, Birds Of A Feather by Billie Eilish, Good Luck, Babe! By Chappell Roan, Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter and Fortnight by Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone.

UK artist Raye is up for Best New Artist, alongside Benson Boone, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Khruangbin, Raye, Sabrina, Carpenter, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

Raye is also nominated for Songwriter Of The Year, in which she will compete with Amy Allen, Edgar Barrera, Jessi Alexander and Jessie Jo Dillon. Raye is recognised for her work with artists including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Halle, and Lucky Daye.

Raye is the first artist to be nominated in both categories. She also earns a nod for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her contributions to Lucky Daye’s Algorithm.

UK acts do particularly well in Best Dance/Electronic Recording with three of the five – Disclosure, Four Tet and Fred Again.. (with Baby Keem).

The Beatles have another nod in Best Rock Performance, along with fellow Brits Idles, who have three nominations in total. The band’s LP Tangk will compete in the Best Rock Album category against LPs by UK veterans the Rolling Stones, The Black Crowes, Green Day, Jack White, Pearl Jam, and Fontaines DC (who have two nominations).

The Grammys ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA on February 2, 2025.