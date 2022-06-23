Green Day, Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy and more honoured at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards

This year's Kerrang! Awards were held this evening (June 23) at Shoreditch Town Hall.
Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the awards celebrate talent in rock and alternative music.
Winners included Twenty One Pilots for Best Live Act (presented by the Music Venue Trust), Biffy Clyro for Best British Act, Fall Out Boy for the Inspiration Award, Poppy for Best International Act, and Green Day were awarded the Kerrang! Icon Award, presented by Marshall.
New categories – The Distruptor Awards and The Grassroots Award – were presented to Mimi Barks and Janey Starling respectively. The New Noise Award was given to Wargasm, and the Nova Twins won Best British Breakthrough. Best International Breakthrough was awarded to Amyl And The Sniffers.
Best Song and Best Album went to Bring Me The Horizon's DiE4u and Bob Vylan's Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life respectively, while Best Festival went to last year’s Download Pilot.
In addition, Weezer were added to the the Kerrang! Hall Of Fame.
Kerrang! editor Luke Morton said: “The alternative music scene is more exciting than ever in 2022, and this year’s Kerrang! Awards underlines our commitment to supporting new music and championing the underdogs. I’m so proud to introduce three new categories that strike at the heart of the underground and the alternative community, while also recognising the stadium-conquering legends who have paved the way and make the alt. scene the most inspiring place to be right now. Our world is alive with positive change – get on board.”
Kerrang! Awards – Full Winners List
KERRANG! ICON presented by Marshall
Green Day
BEST LIVE ACT presented by Music Venue Trust
Twenty One Pilots
NEW NOISE AWARD presented by Dr Martens
Wargasm (UK)
BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH presented by Blinding Talent
Amyl and the Sniffers
THE DISRUPTOR AWARD
Mimi Barks
KERRANG! HALL OF FAME
Weezer
BEST ALBUM
Bob Vylan
GRASSROOTS AWARD
Janey Starling
BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH presented by MEATliquor
Nova Twins
BEST FESTIVAL presented by Strongbow Ultra
Download Pilot
BEST BRITISH ACT presented by Dead Man’s Fingers Rum
Biffy Clyro
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Poppy
BEST SONG
Bring Me The Horizon
KERRANG! INSPIRATION AWARD
Fall Out Boy