Green Day, Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy and more honoured at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards

This year's Kerrang! Awards were held this evening (June 23) at Shoreditch Town Hall.

Returning for the first time since the pandemic, the awards celebrate talent in rock and alternative music.

Winners included Twenty One Pilots for Best Live Act (presented by the Music Venue Trust), Biffy Clyro for Best British Act, Fall Out Boy for the Inspiration Award, Poppy for Best International Act, and Green Day were awarded the Kerrang! Icon Award, presented by Marshall.

New categories – The Distruptor Awards and The Grassroots Award – were presented to Mimi Barks and Janey Starling respectively. The New Noise Award was given to Wargasm, and the Nova Twins won Best British Breakthrough. Best International Breakthrough was awarded to Amyl And The Sniffers.

Best Song and Best Album went to Bring Me The Horizon's DiE4u and Bob Vylan's Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life respectively, while Best Festival went to last year’s Download Pilot.

In addition, Weezer were added to the the Kerrang! Hall Of Fame.

Kerrang! editor Luke Morton said: “The alternative music scene is more exciting than ever in 2022, and this year’s Kerrang! Awards underlines our commitment to supporting new music and championing the underdogs. I’m so proud to introduce three new categories that strike at the heart of the underground and the alternative community, while also recognising the stadium-conquering legends who have paved the way and make the alt. scene the most inspiring place to be right now. Our world is alive with positive change – get on board.”

Kerrang! Awards – Full Winners List



KERRANG! ICON presented by Marshall

Green Day



BEST LIVE ACT presented by Music Venue Trust

Twenty One Pilots



NEW NOISE AWARD presented by Dr Martens

Wargasm (UK)



BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH presented by Blinding Talent

Amyl and the Sniffers



THE DISRUPTOR AWARD

Mimi Barks



KERRANG! HALL OF FAME

Weezer



BEST ALBUM

Bob Vylan



GRASSROOTS AWARD

Janey Starling



BEST BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH presented by MEATliquor

Nova Twins



BEST FESTIVAL presented by Strongbow Ultra

Download Pilot



BEST BRITISH ACT presented by Dead Man’s Fingers Rum

Biffy Clyro



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Poppy



BEST SONG

Bring Me The Horizon



KERRANG! INSPIRATION AWARD

Fall Out Boy