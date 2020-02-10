The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Green Day are racing towards 20,000 sales for Father Of All Motherfuckers.

The punk trio’s 13th album has 19,124 sales so far, giving it a healthy lead over Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (5,293 sales), which is at No.2. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By (4,234 sales) is at No.3, ahead of Oh Wonder’s No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (4,218 sales), which is new ...