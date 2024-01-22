Green Day are racing ahead in the albums chart with their new record, Saviors, which has accumulated 26,824 sales so far. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 24,017 units. Streams make up 1,458 sales and downloads account for 1,349.

In second place is Neck Deep’s self-titled album, which has 3,581 sales so far, whilst Saxon’s Hell, Fire And Damnation (3,219 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick ...