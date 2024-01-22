Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Green Day target No.1 with Saviors

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jan 22nd 2024 at 5:45PM

Green Day are racing ahead in the albums chart with their new record, Saviors, which has accumulated 26,824 sales so far. Although Sunday’s streaming is yet to be counted, the album has been boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 24,017 units. Streams make up 1,458 sales and downloads account for 1,349. 

In second place is Neck Deep’s self-titled album, which has 3,581 sales so far, whilst Saxon’s Hell, Fire And Damnation (3,219 sales), Noah Kahan’s Stick ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024