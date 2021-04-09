Griff hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

BRITs Rising Star Award winner Griff has hit No.5 this week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with her track Black Hole, marking its highest position since it entered the chart 11 weeks ago. She rises one place from last week, moving Duncan Laurence’s Arcade down to No.6.

The rest of the Top 5 comprises four non-movers, as HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3), and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us (No.4) hold onto their positions for another week.

Debuting today is 19-year-old French rapper Moha K with his track Vroum Vroum, while the highest mover is Everyone You Know with track When The Sun Comes Up moving 29-14.

View the full Top 100 here.