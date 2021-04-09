Your site will load in 16 seconds
Griff hits the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 5

April 9th 2021 at 12:00PM
BRITs Rising Star Award winner Griff has hit No.5 this week on the Music Moves Europe Talent chart with her track Black Hole, marking its highest position since it entered the chart 11 weeks ago. She rises one place from last week, moving Duncan Laurence’s Arcade down to No.6. 

The rest of the Top 5 comprises four non-movers, as HVME’s Goosebumps (No.1), Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted’s Wellerman (No.2), Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (No.3), and Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us (No.4) hold onto their positions for another week.

Debuting today is 19-year-old French rapper Moha K with his track Vroum Vroum, while the highest mover is Everyone You Know with track When The Sun Comes Up moving 29-14.

View the full Top 100 here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 38 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 7 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
3 3 28 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
4 4 12 Zoe Wees Girls Like Us DE
5 6 11 Griff Black Hole GB
6 5 67 Duncan Laurence Arcade NL
7 7 20 Arlo Parks Caroline GB
8 8 6 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
9 13 49 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 16 4 Inhaler Cheer Up Baby IE
11 17 28 Romy Lifetime GB
12 15 6 NewDad Slowly IE
13 9 22 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
14 29 10 Everyone You Know When The Sun Comes Up GB
15 14 5 Sam Ryder Whirlwind GB
16 18 8 Sophie & The Giants Right Now GB
17 12 153 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
18 10 11 Silk City feat. Ellie Goulding New Love GB
19 0 1 Moha K Vroum Vroum FR
20 25 6 Oliver Malcolm Skywalker SE
