Griff powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 3

October 15th 2021 at 12:00PM
Griff has surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The BRIT Awards breakout has surged 7-3 with her track One Night and also holds the No.16 slot with Black Hole, while Irish DJ Shane Codd re-enters the Top 5 with his former No.1 Get Out Of My Head, which leaps 15-4.

The Top 2 is unchanged, as Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka continues to set the pace ahead of Told You So by Nathan Evans.  

Eight of the Top 10 songs are by UK artists, with the exceptions being Control by German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees at No.9 and Lauren by French electronic music trio Oden & Fatzo, which is straight in at No.10. 

To view the complete Top 100, click here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title
Homecountry
1 1 49 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
2 2 16 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
3 7 7 Griff One Night GB
4 15 55 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
5 6 6 Fred Again.. Billie (Loving Arms) GB
6 3 34 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
7 11 33 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
8 4 23 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
9 5 76 Zoe Wees Control DE
10 0 1 Oden & Fatzo Lauren FR
11 9 16 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
12 16 8 Slopes Tears NO
13 19 16 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
14 13 17 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
15 12 4 Holly Humberstone Scarlett GB
16 8 38 Griff Black Hole GB
17 20 3 Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams I've Got You GB
18 24 27 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
19 0 1 PinkPantheress I Must Apologise GB
20 22 3 dvr feat. Kenny Beats lowlife GB


