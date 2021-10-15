Griff powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 3

Griff has surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.
The BRIT Awards breakout has surged 7-3 with her track One Night and also holds the No.16 slot with Black Hole, while Irish DJ Shane Codd re-enters the Top 5 with his former No.1 Get Out Of My Head, which leaps 15-4.
The Top 2 is unchanged, as Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka continues to set the pace ahead of Told You So by Nathan Evans.
Eight of the Top 10 songs are by UK artists, with the exceptions being Control by German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees at No.9 and Lauren by French electronic music trio Oden & Fatzo, which is straight in at No.10.
To view the complete Top 100, click here.
|Position
|Previous
|Weeks
|Artist
|Title
|
Homecountry
|1
|1
|49
|SUPER-HI feat. Neeka
|Following The Sun
|GB
|2
|2
|16
|Nathan Evans
|Told You So
|GB
|3
|7
|7
|Griff
|One Night
|GB
|4
|15
|55
|Shane Codd
|Get Out My Head
|IE
|5
|6
|6
|Fred Again..
|Billie (Loving Arms)
|GB
|6
|3
|34
|Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted
|Wellerman
|GB
|7
|11
|33
|Fred Again..
|Marea (We've Lost Dancing)
|GB
|8
|4
|23
|Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane
|Nice To Meet Ya
|GB
|9
|5
|76
|Zoe Wees
|Control
|DE
|10
|0
|1
|Oden & Fatzo
|Lauren
|FR
|11
|9
|16
|A36
|Samma Gamla Vanliga
|SE
|12
|16
|8
|Slopes
|Tears
|NO
|13
|19
|16
|Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman
|Talk About
|GB
|14
|13
|17
|Wet Leg
|Chaise Longue
|GB
|15
|12
|4
|Holly Humberstone
|Scarlett
|GB
|16
|8
|38
|Griff
|Black Hole
|GB
|17
|20
|3
|Kay Young feat. Jnr Williams
|I've Got You
|GB
|18
|24
|27
|Mimi Webb
|Good Without
|GB
|19
|0
|1
|PinkPantheress
|I Must Apologise
|GB
|20
|22
|3
|dvr feat. Kenny Beats
|lowlife
|GB