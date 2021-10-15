Griff powers into Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 3

Griff has surged into the Top 3 of the Music Moves Europe Talent chart.

The BRIT Awards breakout has surged 7-3 with her track One Night and also holds the No.16 slot with Black Hole, while Irish DJ Shane Codd re-enters the Top 5 with his former No.1 Get Out Of My Head, which leaps 15-4.

The Top 2 is unchanged, as Following The Sun by Super-Hi ft. Neeka continues to set the pace ahead of Told You So by Nathan Evans.

Eight of the Top 10 songs are by UK artists, with the exceptions being Control by German singer-songwriter Zoe Wees at No.9 and Lauren by French electronic music trio Oden & Fatzo, which is straight in at No.10.

To view the complete Top 100, click here.