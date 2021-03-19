Griff wins BRITs Rising Star Award

Griff has been unveiled as the winner of The BRITs Rising Star Award supported by BBC Radio 1.

The 20-year-old singer is signed to Warner Records, who are now celebrating a BBC Sound Of and BRITs double, after Pa Salieu won the BBC poll earlier this year.

The rapper was also shortlisted for Rising Star at The BRITs, alongside Rina Sawayama, who is signed to Dirty Hit. All three artists are primed for a big year in 2021.

Griff will appear at The BRITs ceremony, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, May 11. It will be broadcast on ITV and the ITV Hub.

Griff said: “In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

Soundtracking Disney’s Christmas advert last year will certainly have helped the singer’s cause, with Love Is A Compass ticking towards seven million Spotify streams. According to the Official Charts Company, the track has 109,022 sales so far. It peaked at No.42.

Griff grew up in Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, making music around school work before signing with Warner Records in 2019. She was nominated for the inaugural Rising Star award at the Ivor Novellos last year, while latest track Black Hole was released in January.

Music Week profiled Griff in our On The Radar column last year, read the interview here.

PHOTO: Riccardo Castano