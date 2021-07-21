GRM Daily unveils plans for Rated Awards 2021

GRM Daily has announced the shortlists for its Rated Awards, which are due to return on September 16 as a virtual event in partnership with YouTube Music
Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Headie One, Slowthai, Enny, Shaybo, Central Cee and more feature among the nominees for this year’s edition of the event. AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One lead the nominations with four each. Voting is open until August 17, with fans encouraged to vote via GRM Daily’s website.
GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK rap & grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”
Last year saw a successful virtual edition of the event, with J His (pictured) among the winners. The sixth outing of the Rated Awards will be broadcast live via GRM Daily’s YouTube channel from 7pm on September 16.
The full list of nominees is below.
Album of the Year
AJ Tracey – Flu Game
Bugzy Malone – The Resurrection
D Block Europe – The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them
Fredo – Money Can’t Buy Happiness
Ghetts – Conflict of Interest
Headie One – EDNA
K Trap – Street Side Effects
Loski – Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story
Nines – Crabs In A Bucket
Slowthai - TYRON
Female Artist of the Year
Bree Runway
Darkoo
ENNY
Ivorian Doll
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Ms Banks
Shaybo
Stefflon Don
Midas The Jagaban
Male Artist of the Year
AJ Tracey
Abra Cadabra
Central Cee
Chip
Digga D
Fredo
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Tion Wayne
Breakthrough of the Year
ArrDee
BackRoad Gee
ENNY
Central Cee
French The Kid
Jordan
Shaybo
SR
Pa Salieu
wewantwraiths
Personality of the Year
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
Nella Rose
Michael Dapaah
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Niko Omilana
Yung Filly
ZeZe Millz
Track of the Year
A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
Abra Cadabra – On Deck
Central Cee – Loading
Digga D – Woi
ENNY – Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)
Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – Ain’t It Different
Nines – Airplane Mode (ft NSG)
Pa Salieu – My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)
Potter Payper – Purpose
Russ & Tion Wayne – Body
Video of the Year
Aitch – Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)
AJ Tracey – Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)
Ghetts – Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)
Headie One – Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)
Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
Meekz – Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)
Nines – Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)
Pa Salieu – My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Russ & Tion Wayne – Body (Directed by Wowa)
slowthai, Skepta – Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)
Mixtape of the Year
Abra Cadabra – Product of My Environment
Central Cee – Wild West
Chip – Snakes and Ladders
Digga D – Made In The Pyrex
Giggs – Now Or Never
M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – DNA
NSG – Roots
Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry
Potter Payper – Training Day 3
Unknown T – Rise Above Hate
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Dotty
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Robert Bruce
Reece Parkinson
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
169
5ive Beatz
Chris Rich
Ghosty
Gotcha
Hargo
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
R14
TSB
PHOTO: Theo Williams