GRM Daily unveils plans for Rated Awards 2021

GRM Daily has announced the shortlists for its Rated Awards, which are due to return on September 16 as a virtual event in partnership with YouTube Music

Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu, Headie One, Slowthai, Enny, Shaybo, Central Cee and more feature among the nominees for this year’s edition of the event. AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Headie One lead the nominations with four each. Voting is open until August 17, with fans encouraged to vote via GRM Daily’s website.

GRM Daily founder Koby ‘Posty’ Hagan said: “Excited to be back celebrating the best in UK rap & grime music. It’s been an incredible year in music, congratulations to all of this year’s nominees.”

Last year saw a successful virtual edition of the event, with J His (pictured) among the winners. The sixth outing of the Rated Awards will be broadcast live via GRM Daily’s YouTube channel from 7pm on September 16.

The full list of nominees is below.

Album of the Year

AJ Tracey – Flu Game

Bugzy Malone – The Resurrection

D Block Europe – The Blueprint- Us Vs. Them

Fredo – Money Can’t Buy Happiness

Ghetts – Conflict of Interest

Headie One – EDNA

K Trap – Street Side Effects

Loski – Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story

Nines – Crabs In A Bucket

Slowthai - TYRON



Female Artist of the Year

Sponsored by +44 from Amazon Music

Bree Runway

Darkoo

ENNY

Ivorian Doll

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

Midas The Jagaban

Male Artist of the Year

Sponsored by A Jewellers

AJ Tracey

Abra Cadabra

Central Cee

Chip

Digga D

Fredo

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough of the Year

Supported by BBC Radio 1Xtra

ArrDee

BackRoad Gee

ENNY

Central Cee

French The Kid

Jordan

Shaybo

SR

Pa Salieu

wewantwraiths

Personality of the Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Nella Rose

Michael Dapaah

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Niko Omilana

Yung Filly

ZeZe Millz

Track of the Year

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Abra Cadabra – On Deck

Central Cee – Loading

Digga D – Woi

ENNY – Peng Black Girls (ft Amia Brave)

Headie One, Stormzy and AJ Tracey – Ain’t It Different

Nines – Airplane Mode (ft NSG)

Pa Salieu – My Family (ft BackRoad Gee)

Potter Payper – Purpose

Russ & Tion Wayne – Body

Video of the Year

Aitch – Safe To Say (Directed by KC Locke)

AJ Tracey – Little More Love (Directed by KC Locke)

Ghetts – Skengman Mode (ft. Stormzy) (Directed by Nathan James Tettey)

Headie One – Princess Cuts (ft. Young T & Bugsey) (Directed by Capone)

Little Simz - Introvert (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)

Meekz – Respect The Come Up (Directed by KC Locke)

Nines – Clout (Directed by Charlie Di Placido)

Pa Salieu – My Family (ft. BackRoad Gee) (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Russ & Tion Wayne – Body (Directed by Wowa)

slowthai, Skepta – Cancelled (Directed by THE REST)



Mixtape of the Year

In Association with Porte Noire

Abra Cadabra – Product of My Environment

Central Cee – Wild West

Chip – Snakes and Ladders

Digga D – Made In The Pyrex

Giggs – Now Or Never

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz – DNA

NSG – Roots

Pa Salieu - Send Them To Coventry

Potter Payper – Training Day 3

Unknown T – Rise Above Hate



Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Robert Bruce

Reece Parkinson

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie



Producer of the Year

169

5ive Beatz

Chris Rich

Ghosty

Gotcha

Hargo

M1OnTheBeat

P2J

R14

TSB

PHOTO: Theo Williams