Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings among UK Americana Awards 2025 winners

January 24th 2025 at 6:00AM
The winners of the UK Americana Awards 2025 were unveiled at a ceremony at Hackney Church, London (January 23).  

During an evening celebrating the best in UK and international Americana and Roots music, US singer-songwriters Gillian Welch & David Rawlings scooped Best International Album and Single awards for Woodland and Empty Trainload of Sky respectively. 

The Woodland LP was released to widespread praise in 2024 and marked their first LP of new, original music since 2017. 

London-based singer-songwriter Hannah White (pictured) won the UK Artist Of The Year Award, plus UK Album Of The Year for Sweet Revolution. 

“A leading light of the homegrown Americana music scene, White’s album was recognised as a major progression in her craft,” said a statement from the organisers.

Robert Vincent was awarded UK Song Of The Year for Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow, while guitarist Keiron Marshall was UK Instrumentalist Of The Year. 

Alabama’s Jason Isbell won the International Artist of the Year Award.  

Kezia Gill, who has toured extensively, took home the Live Act of the Year Award. 

The Grassroots Award, presented by the AMA-UK to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up, was given to independent music promoter David Messer. 

Bob Harris chose young English guitarist Toby Lee for his 2025 Emerging Artist Award. 

Of the evening’s Special Awards, soul icon Candi Staton collected the AMA-UK board’s highest accolade, an International Lifetime Achievement Award.

Four times Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett received the International Trailblazer Award. Irish singer, songwriter and musician CMAT was presented with the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award. 

The Awards show included live performances from Lyle Lovett, CMAT, Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Kezia Gill, The Heavy Heavy, Willie Watson and Kyshona. The evening was brought to a close with a group rendition of Candi Staton’s worldwide hit You Got The Love, featuring Staton herself. 

The show was hosted by broadcaster Baylen Leonard, who was joined by award presenters Bob Harris OBE, BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, journalist and broadcaster Paul Sexton, and Immy Doman of London venue The Green Note. 

The event also welcomed senior music executives, including from organisations such as Amazon Music, PPL, Live Nation, The Orchard, WME, AEG, CAA, Fuga and Atlantic Records, as well as many UK and international media representatives. 

The UK Americana Awards concluded a week of activities during UK Americana Music Week 2025.  

The event was supported bySweet Home Alabama, who were headline sponsors again for the third year, CIMA (Canadian Independent Music Association), PPL, PRS for Music, Concord, Thirty Tigers, Uncut, Musicians’ Union, Americana Music Sweden and the US Americana Music Association. 


AWARD WINNERS:

UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Elles Bailey 

Ferris & Sylvester 

Hannah White - WINNER 

Katherine Priddy 

Robert Vincent 

The Heavy Heavy 

 

UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

Elles Bailey -Beneath The Neon Glow 

Hannah White -Sweet Revolution - WINNER 

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams 

Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music

The Hanging Stars - On A Golden Shore 

The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind 

 

UK SONG OF THE YEAR 

Blue Rose Code – Sadie 

Brown Horse – Stealing Horses 

Jack Francis – Failure 

Nina Nesbitt – Pages 

Our Man In The Field – L'Etranger 

Robert Vincent – Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow - WINNER 

 

UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR 

Ashley Campbell 

Henry Senior Jr 

Joe Coombs 

Joe Harvey White 

Joe Wilkins 

Keiron Marshall - WINNER 

 

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Bonny Light Horseman 

Charley Crockett 

Jason Isbell - WINNER 

Larkin Poe 

Sierra Ferrell 

Waxahatchee 

 

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

American Aquarium - The Fear Of Standing Still 

Bonny Light Horseman - Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free 

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland - WINNER 

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well 

Kyshona - Legacy 

Willie Watson - Willie Watson 

 

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR 

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky - WINNER 

Hurray For The Riff Raff – Buffalo 

Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – Pathways 

Kyshona – The Echo 

Lizzie No – The Heartbreak Store 

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming 

 

LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR 

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) 

Campbell Jensen 

Danny & The Champions of the World 

Kezia Gill - WINNER 

Lola Kirke 

Morganway 

Savannah Gardner 

Skinny Lister 

The Heavy Heavy 

Wunderhorse 

 

AMA-UK Special Awards 

International Lifetime Achievement Award  

Candi Staton  

 

International Trailblazer Award  

Lyle Lovett 

 

UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award  

CMAT 

Grass Roots Award  

David Messer 

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award  

Toby Lee 

 

