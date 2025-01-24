Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings among UK Americana Awards 2025 winners

The winners of the UK Americana Awards 2025 were unveiled at a ceremony at Hackney Church, London (January 23).
During an evening celebrating the best in UK and international Americana and Roots music, US singer-songwriters Gillian Welch & David Rawlings scooped Best International Album and Single awards for Woodland and Empty Trainload of Sky respectively.
The Woodland LP was released to widespread praise in 2024 and marked their first LP of new, original music since 2017.
London-based singer-songwriter Hannah White (pictured) won the UK Artist Of The Year Award, plus UK Album Of The Year for Sweet Revolution.
“A leading light of the homegrown Americana music scene, White’s album was recognised as a major progression in her craft,” said a statement from the organisers.
Robert Vincent was awarded UK Song Of The Year for Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow, while guitarist Keiron Marshall was UK Instrumentalist Of The Year.
Alabama’s Jason Isbell won the International Artist of the Year Award.
Kezia Gill, who has toured extensively, took home the Live Act of the Year Award.
The Grassroots Award, presented by the AMA-UK to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up, was given to independent music promoter David Messer.
Bob Harris chose young English guitarist Toby Lee for his 2025 Emerging Artist Award.
Of the evening’s Special Awards, soul icon Candi Staton collected the AMA-UK board’s highest accolade, an International Lifetime Achievement Award.
Four times Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett received the International Trailblazer Award. Irish singer, songwriter and musician CMAT was presented with the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award.
The Awards show included live performances from Lyle Lovett, CMAT, Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Kezia Gill, The Heavy Heavy, Willie Watson and Kyshona. The evening was brought to a close with a group rendition of Candi Staton’s worldwide hit You Got The Love, featuring Staton herself.
The show was hosted by broadcaster Baylen Leonard, who was joined by award presenters Bob Harris OBE, BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, journalist and broadcaster Paul Sexton, and Immy Doman of London venue The Green Note.
The event also welcomed senior music executives, including from organisations such as Amazon Music, PPL, Live Nation, The Orchard, WME, AEG, CAA, Fuga and Atlantic Records, as well as many UK and international media representatives.
The UK Americana Awards concluded a week of activities during UK Americana Music Week 2025.
The event was supported bySweet Home Alabama, who were headline sponsors again for the third year, CIMA (Canadian Independent Music Association), PPL, PRS for Music, Concord, Thirty Tigers, Uncut, Musicians’ Union, Americana Music Sweden and the US Americana Music Association.
AWARD WINNERS:
UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Elles Bailey
Ferris & Sylvester
Hannah White - WINNER
Katherine Priddy
Robert Vincent
The Heavy Heavy
UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Elles Bailey -Beneath The Neon Glow
Hannah White -Sweet Revolution - WINNER
Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams
Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music
The Hanging Stars - On A Golden Shore
The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind
UK SONG OF THE YEAR
Blue Rose Code – Sadie
Brown Horse – Stealing Horses
Jack Francis – Failure
Nina Nesbitt – Pages
Our Man In The Field – L'Etranger
Robert Vincent – Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow - WINNER
UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley Campbell
Henry Senior Jr
Joe Coombs
Joe Harvey White
Joe Wilkins
Keiron Marshall - WINNER
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bonny Light Horseman
Charley Crockett
Jason Isbell - WINNER
Larkin Poe
Sierra Ferrell
Waxahatchee
INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
American Aquarium - The Fear Of Standing Still
Bonny Light Horseman - Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland - WINNER
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Kyshona - Legacy
Willie Watson - Willie Watson
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky - WINNER
Hurray For The Riff Raff – Buffalo
Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – Pathways
Kyshona – The Echo
Lizzie No – The Heartbreak Store
Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)
Campbell Jensen
Danny & The Champions of the World
Kezia Gill - WINNER
Lola Kirke
Morganway
Savannah Gardner
Skinny Lister
The Heavy Heavy
Wunderhorse
AMA-UK Special Awards
International Lifetime Achievement Award
Candi Staton
International Trailblazer Award
Lyle Lovett
UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award
CMAT
Grass Roots Award
David Messer
Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award
Toby Lee