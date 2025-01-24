Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings among UK Americana Awards 2025 winners

The winners of the UK Americana Awards 2025 were unveiled at a ceremony at Hackney Church, London (January 23).

During an evening celebrating the best in UK and international Americana and Roots music, US singer-songwriters Gillian Welch & David Rawlings scooped Best International Album and Single awards for Woodland and Empty Trainload of Sky respectively.

The Woodland LP was released to widespread praise in 2024 and marked their first LP of new, original music since 2017.

London-based singer-songwriter Hannah White (pictured) won the UK Artist Of The Year Award, plus UK Album Of The Year for Sweet Revolution.

“A leading light of the homegrown Americana music scene, White’s album was recognised as a major progression in her craft,” said a statement from the organisers.

Robert Vincent was awarded UK Song Of The Year for Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow, while guitarist Keiron Marshall was UK Instrumentalist Of The Year.

Alabama’s Jason Isbell won the International Artist of the Year Award.

Kezia Gill, who has toured extensively, took home the Live Act of the Year Award.

The Grassroots Award, presented by the AMA-UK to individuals working in the industry (in a capacity other than as artists) who have made outstanding efforts to support Americana music from the grass roots up, was given to independent music promoter David Messer.

Bob Harris chose young English guitarist Toby Lee for his 2025 Emerging Artist Award.

Of the evening’s Special Awards, soul icon Candi Staton collected the AMA-UK board’s highest accolade, an International Lifetime Achievement Award.

Four times Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett received the International Trailblazer Award. Irish singer, songwriter and musician CMAT was presented with the UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award.

The Awards show included live performances from Lyle Lovett, CMAT, Hannah White, Robert Vincent, Kezia Gill, The Heavy Heavy, Willie Watson and Kyshona. The evening was brought to a close with a group rendition of Candi Staton’s worldwide hit You Got The Love, featuring Staton herself.

The show was hosted by broadcaster Baylen Leonard, who was joined by award presenters Bob Harris OBE, BBC Radio Ulster’s Ralph McLean, journalist and broadcaster Paul Sexton, and Immy Doman of London venue The Green Note.

The event also welcomed senior music executives, including from organisations such as Amazon Music, PPL, Live Nation, The Orchard, WME, AEG, CAA, Fuga and Atlantic Records, as well as many UK and international media representatives.

The UK Americana Awards concluded a week of activities during UK Americana Music Week 2025.

The event was supported bySweet Home Alabama, who were headline sponsors again for the third year, CIMA (Canadian Independent Music Association), PPL, PRS for Music, Concord, Thirty Tigers, Uncut, Musicians’ Union, Americana Music Sweden and the US Americana Music Association.



AWARD WINNERS:





UK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey

Ferris & Sylvester

Hannah White - WINNER

Katherine Priddy

Robert Vincent

The Heavy Heavy

UK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Elles Bailey -Beneath The Neon Glow

Hannah White -Sweet Revolution - WINNER

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand - Willson Williams

Nina Nesbitt - Mountain Music

The Hanging Stars - On A Golden Shore

The Heavy Heavy - One of a Kind

UK SONG OF THE YEAR

Blue Rose Code – Sadie

Brown Horse – Stealing Horses

Jack Francis – Failure

Nina Nesbitt – Pages

Our Man In The Field – L'Etranger

Robert Vincent – Follow What You Love and Love Will Follow - WINNER

UK INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley Campbell

Henry Senior Jr

Joe Coombs

Joe Harvey White

Joe Wilkins

Keiron Marshall - WINNER

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bonny Light Horseman

Charley Crockett

Jason Isbell - WINNER

Larkin Poe

Sierra Ferrell

Waxahatchee

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

American Aquarium - The Fear Of Standing Still

Bonny Light Horseman - Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland - WINNER

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Kyshona - Legacy

Willie Watson - Willie Watson

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky - WINNER

Hurray For The Riff Raff – Buffalo

Julian Taylor & Allison Russell – Pathways

Kyshona – The Echo

Lizzie No – The Heartbreak Store

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming

LIVE ACT OF THE YEAR

Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez)

Campbell Jensen

Danny & The Champions of the World

Kezia Gill - WINNER

Lola Kirke

Morganway

Savannah Gardner

Skinny Lister

The Heavy Heavy

Wunderhorse

AMA-UK Special Awards

International Lifetime Achievement Award

Candi Staton





International Trailblazer Award

Lyle Lovett

UK/Ireland Trailblazer Award

CMAT





Grass Roots Award

David Messer





Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award

Toby Lee