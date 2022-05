Harry's House becomes fastest selling album of 2022 so far

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the arrival of Harry Styles' third album is shaking things up in both charts.

Harry's House opens with 61,430 sales, with 42,063 from physical, 16,408 from streams and 2,959 from downloads. With Sunday's streaming data still to be counted, Styles has already beaten the first week totals of his previous two albums: 2017's self-titled debut sold 57,000 copies and Fine Line moved 49,000. Both records are in the charts this week, with Fine Line at No.13 on 1,464 sales and Harry Styles at No.28 on 877.

Styles' tally is over 16 times that of its nearest competitor, Xpropaganda's The Heart Is Strange (3,763 sales). In third is the 40th anniversary edition of The Clash's 1982 album Combat Rock (3,315 sales), while Kendrick Lamar's Mr Morale & The Big Steppers falls 2-4 with 3,283 sales. Completing the Top 5 is Everything Everything's Raw Data Feel (2,797 sales). Also new to the Top 10 this week are Music Week cover star M Huncho's Chasing Euphoria (2,627 sales, No.6), Rick Astley's Whenever You Need Somebody (2,263 sales, No.9) and Jack Savoretti's Europiana (1,974 sales, No.10).

Harry's House is making waves in the singles chart too, with the first three spots filled by tracks from the album. Lead single and current No.1 As It Was (27,792 sales) leads the way, followed by Late Night Talking (18,921 sales) and Music For A Sushi Restaurant (16,863 sales). Cat Burns' Go falls one spot to No.4 (13,285 sales) as does Lizzo's About Damn Time to No.5 (12,881 sales).

You can view the full Top 40s below.

SINGLES:

LW POSN POSN TITLE ARTIST LABEL WKS 1 1 AS IT WAS HARRY STYLES COLUMBIA 8 NEW 2 LATE NIGHT TALKING HARRY STYLES COLUMBIA 1 NEW 3 MUSIC FOR A SUSHI RESTAURANT HARRY STYLES COLUMBIA 1 3 4 GO CAT BURNS RCA/SINCE 93 19 4 5 ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO ATLANTIC 6 2 6 SPACE MAN SAM RYDER PARLOPHONE 3 5 7 FIRST CLASS JACK HARLOW ATLANTIC 7 11 8 BAM BAM CAMILA CABELLO FT ED SHEERAN ASYLUM/COLUMBIA 12 8 9 PERU FIREBOY DML & ED SHEERAN ISLAND/YBNL NATION/EMPIRE 24 16 10 IFTK TION WAYNE & LA ROUX ATLANTIC 2 13 11 WHERE DID YOU GO JAX JONES FT MNEK POLYDOR 16 15 12 2STEP ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 5 17 13 CRAZY WHAT LOVE CAN DO DAVID GUETTA/HILL/HENDERSON PARLOPHONE 7 12 14 WAIT FOR U FUTURE FT DRAKE & TEMS EPIC/REPUBLIC RECORDS 4 22 15 GREEN GREEN GRASS GEORGE EZRA COLUMBIA 5 7 16 DIE HARD KENDRICK LAMAR/BLXST/AMANDA INTERSCOPE 2 6 17 N95 KENDRICK LAMAR INTERSCOPE 2 19 18 SHE'S ALL I WANNA BE TATE MCRAE MINISTRY OF SOUND 16 20 19 HOUSE ON FIRE MIMI WEBB EPIC 14 23 20 BIG ENERGY LATTO/MARIAH CAREY/DJ KHALED STREAMCUT 8 NEW 21 CHARMER N-DUBZ XPLODED MUSIC 1 41 22 21 REASONS NATHAN DAWE FT ELLA HENDERSON ATLANTIC 4 21 23 FLOWERS LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH ISLAND 6 NEW 24 1989 AITCH CAPITOL 1 27 25 WHERE ARE YOU NOW LOST FREQUENCIES/CALUM SCOTT CAPITOL/INSANITY 33 40 26 REMIND ME TOM GRENNAN INSANITY 10 28 27 WHAT WOULD YOU DO JOEL CORRY/DAVID GUETTA/TILLER ASYLUM/RELENTLESS 10 26 28 JE M'APPELLE BENZZ ISLAND 5 10 29 BABY AITCH/ASHANTI CAPITOL 11 29 30 BAD HABITS ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 44 25 31 COOPED UP POST MALONE FT RODDY RICCH ATLANTIC/REPUBLIC RECORDS 2 9 32 STARLIGHT DAVE DAVE NEIGHBOURHOOD 12 24 33 IN THE STARS BENSON BOONE WARNER RECORDS 4 31 34 MAKE ME FEEL GOOD BELTERS ONLY FT JAZZY POLYDOR 21 42 35 BALLING VIBE CHEMISTRY DNB ALLSTARS 9 39 36 SHIVERS ED SHEERAN ASYLUM 37 33 37 ONE OF A KIND MUSIC PTS REGGAE & CALYPSO RUSS MILLIONS/BUNI/YV ONE OF A KIND MUSIC 15 36 38 HEAT WAVES GLASS ANIMALS POLYDOR 80 44 39 DON'T FORGET MY LOVE DIPLO & MIGUEL PARLOPHONE 12 34 40 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU LEAH KATE TENTHOUSAND PROJECTS 7

ALBUMS: