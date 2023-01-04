Harry Styles achieves chart double with the biggest single and album of 2022

Harry Styles achieved the double in the UK year-end charts for 2022.

As well as securing the biggest single of the year with As It Was, Harry’s House (Columbia) was the biggest album of the past 12 months.

According to Official Charts Company data, Harry Styles achieved the 2022 album result with 460,432 sales (including 299,032 from streams, 150,759 physical copies and 10,641 downloads) for his third LP since its release in April 2022. As well as six non-consecutive weeks at No.1, Harry’s House has not been out of the Top 10 since its release.

Across his three albums, Styles had combined sales in 2022 of 708,565.

Ed Sheeran’s = (Asylum/Atlantic) was the No.2 album overall for a second consecutive year with 433,021 sales. Taylor Swift’s Midnights (EMI) was the year’s third biggest album (416,965).

Catalogue took up the rest of the Top 10 as classic repertoire and releases older than 18 months made a streaming impact. As well as Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, there were collections from The Weeknd, Eminem, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Little Mix and ABBA.

As It Was debuted at No.1 in the singles chart for Harry Styles in April 2022 and spent 10 weeks at the summit. Its total chart sale for the year was 1,573,672.

As It Was was streamed 180.9 million times in the UK in 2022, as well as selling 12,502 physical copies and 52,569 downloads. As well as securing 10 weeks as the UK No.1, it spent 15 weeks topping the US Hot 100 – a record for a UK artist. Globally, the single has more than 1.75 billion Spotify streams.

Harry Styles is the first artist since Lewis Capaldi in 2019 to have the year’s top single and album in the UK.



OFFICIAL SINGLES CHART 2022 – Official Charts Company

1 Harry Styles – As It Was

2 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

3 Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran – Peru

4 Cat Burns – Go

5 Ed Sheeran – Shivers

6 Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

7 Glass Animals – Heat Waves

8 Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

9 LF System – Afraid To Feel

10 Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

OFFICIAL ALBUMS CHART 2022 - Official Charts Company

1 Harry Styles – Harry’s House

2 Ed Sheeran – =

3 Taylor Swift – Midnights

4 The Weeknd – The Highlights

5 Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

6 Eminem – Curtain Call – The Hits

7 Elton John – Diamonds

8 Fleetwood Mac – 50 Years – Don’t Stop

9 Little Mix – Between Us

10 ABBA – Gold – Greatest Hits





