The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles’ Fine Line is challenging at the top of the albums chart following the release of a new video for Treat People With Kindness.
Styles stars in the new video alongside actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the sixth track to be taken from Fine Line has given the album a boost for the New Year.
Fine Line’s 1,741 sales this week put it at No.2 behind Taylor Swift’s Evermore (2,380 ...
