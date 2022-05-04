The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles' As It Was is on course to spend a fifth week at No.1 in the singles chart.

The former One Directioner has racked up 36,985 sales this week, putting him comfortably ahead of Jack Harlow's First Class (25,223 sales). Cat Burns' Go is static at No.3 (24,836 sales), while Dave's Starlight (20,432 sales) and Aitch & Ashanti's Baby (19,678 sales) swap places from last week's standings, to land at No.4 and ...