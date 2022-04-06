The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles' As It Was is on course for a convincing win in the singles chart.

As It Was has racked up 57,822 sales so far, over twice as many as erstwhile No.1 Starlight by Dave, which falls to No.2 (26,684 sales). Aitch and Ashanti's Baby holds at No.3 (24,641 sales), ahead of Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (17,827 sales) in at No.4, and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (17,548 sales) ...