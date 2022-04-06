Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Harry Styles' As It Was looks set for convincing win in singles chart

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Apr 6th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Harry Styles' As It Was is on course for a convincing win in the singles chart.  

As It Was has racked up 57,822 sales so far, over twice as many as erstwhile No.1 Starlight by Dave, which falls to No.2 (26,684 sales). Aitch and Ashanti's Baby holds at No.3 (24,641 sales), ahead of Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott's Where Are You Now (17,827 sales) in at No.4, and Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s Peru (17,548 sales) ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022